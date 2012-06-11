Autonomous hires BofA's Moszkowski

June 11 (Reuters) - Autonomous Research LLP has hired Guy Moszkowski from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to launch coverage of U.S.-based financial services companies, the London-based independent research firm said on Monday.

Moszkowski, who was a managing director covering U.S. universal and capital markets banks, will serve as chief executive of Autonomous Research USA.

Autonomous also said it hired Brian Foran, an analyst with Nomura Securities, as head of regional banks research. Autonomous Research USA will be based in New York and start operations in late 2012.