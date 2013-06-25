FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Autonomy sells remaining stake in video website Blinkx
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2013 / 6:47 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Autonomy sells remaining stake in video website Blinkx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Software company Autonomy, owned by U.S. computer maker Hewlett-Packard Co., said on Tuesday it sold its remaining stake in video search engine group Blinkx Plc.

Autonomy said it sold 45.7 million Blinkx shares at a price of 120 pence per share, in a deal valued at 54.84 million pounds ($84.48 million)

The sale, which was at a 5 percent discount to Blinx’s closing price on Tuesday, was carried out via an accelerated offering to institutional investors, run by Goldman Sachs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.