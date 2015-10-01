Autonomy's Mike Lynch counter sues HP over $11 bln deal

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British entrepreneur Mike Lynch on Thursday said he would file a claim against Hewlett-Packard for $150 million in damages over allegations the U.S company made about his role in the acquisition of his software company Autonomy in 2011.

Autonomy was a $11 billion bet on move into software for HP, but this strategy began to unravel only days after the deal was announced, documents have shown. Just over a year later, HP wrote off three-quarters of the deal’s value, accusing Lynch and his colleagues of financial mismanagement.

The two sides have been locked in an acrimonious battle ever since.