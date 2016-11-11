FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Autonomy CFO indicted in U.S., accused of deceiving HP
November 11, 2016 / 11:15 PM / in 9 months

Ex-Autonomy CFO indicted in U.S., accused of deceiving HP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The former chief financial officer of Autonomy has been indicted on U.S. charges that he engaged in a fraudulent scheme to deceive investors and Hewlett Packard about his software company's true performance ahead of its sale in 2011.

Sushovan Hussain, a UK resident who was Autonomy's CFO at the time of its $11 billion acquisition by HP, was charged in an indictment filed on Thursday in federal court in San Francisco with conspiracy and wire fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)

