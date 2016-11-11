BRIEF-Edgefront REIT Q3 AFFO per unit $0.054
* Edgefront real estate investment trust announces strong q3 results with year-over-year growth in affo per unit, industry leading 100% occupancy
Nov 11 The former chief financial officer of Autonomy has been indicted on U.S. charges that he engaged in a fraudulent scheme to deceive investors and Hewlett Packard about his software company's true performance ahead of its sale in 2011.
Sushovan Hussain, a UK resident who was Autonomy's CFO at the time of its $11 billion acquisition by HP, was charged in an indictment filed on Thursday in federal court in San Francisco with conspiracy and wire fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)
MANDAN, N.D./WASHINGTON, Nov 11 About 40 people involved in protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline were arrested on Friday in rural North Dakota as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it would soon clarify its plans for the controversial project near sacred tribal lands.