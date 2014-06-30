FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denso executive to plead guilty to price fixing
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
June 30, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Denso executive to plead guilty to price fixing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - An executive at Japan’s Denso Corp has agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of automobile instrument panel clusters and to serve a prison sentence, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The executive is one of 36 who have pleaded guilty to fixing the prices of more than 30 auto parts, ranging from radiators to windshield wipers and air-conditioning systems. Twenty-seven companies - including auto parts maker Denso - have pleaded guilty in the long-running investigation.

In this case, Satoru Horisaki, a group leader for Denso at the time of the price fixing, agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices for instrument panel clusters sold to Honda of America Manufacturing Company Inc, according to court papers filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Horisaki agreed to serve a prison sentence of one year and one day, the Justice Department said.

The prices were fixed from about 2009 to about February 2010, the Justice Department said in its filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jim Loney and Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.