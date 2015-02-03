Chrysler to recall more than 228,000 Jeep Cherokees -NYT

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall more than 228,000 Jeep Cherokees to upgrade the software as their airbags could unexpectedly inflate without a crash, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The company will upgrade software governing the side-curtain and seat-mounted side airbags in vehicles from 2014-2015 model years, the New York Times said. (nyti.ms/1tYmvre)

The recall includes more than 168,000 vehicles in the United States, the Times said.

The action comes after Chrysler engineers’ investigation into reports of airbag systems deploying inadvertently, sensing a potential rollover, the New York Times said.

Monday’s recall follows U.S. federal safety regulators announcement on Saturday that Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Honda Motor Co will recall about 2.1 million older vehicles to fix defects that could cause air bags to deploy when they are not supposed to.