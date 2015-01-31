FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators say 2.1 million vehicles recalled over air bag fault
January 31, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. regulators say 2.1 million vehicles recalled over air bag fault

Joe White

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Some 2.1 million vehicles produced by Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Honda Motor Co are being recalled to fix a potentially defective chip that could cause air bags to deploy inadvertently, U.S. federal vehicle safety regulators said Saturday.

The vehicles were subject to three earlier recalls, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement that “a small number of vehicles” fixed under those earlier actions had experienced inadvertent air bag deployments. (Reporting By Joe White)

