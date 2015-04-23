FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hitachi Automotive executive sentenced in US for price fixing
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Hitachi Automotive executive sentenced in US for price fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - An executive of Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in a plan to fix the price of starter motors, alternators and other auto parts, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Takashi Toyokuni, who pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, also agreed to pay a fine of $20,000, the department said.

The parts were sold to Ford Motor Co, General Motors LLC, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd, the department said.

Including Hitachi Automotive, 34 companies have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty in the Justice Department’s long-running investigation of price-fixing in the auto parts industry. A total of 52 people have been charged. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)

