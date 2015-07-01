FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BMW manager: could imagine partnerships with IT firms
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-BMW manager: could imagine partnerships with IT firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* BMW says regularly talks to telecoms, IT firms

* Talks are not about car development or production

* BMW open to partnerships, production chief says (Adds statement from BMW production chief)

MUNICH, July 1 (Reuters) - BMW is open to building cars for other companies such as Google or Apple , the automaker’s production chief said on Wednesday, adding that there are currently no such talks.

“We live in a world of partnerships,” Oliver Zipse said in response to a question put to him at during a panel discussion about whether BMW could imagine building a car for a software or computer company such as Apple.

“We hold regular talks with companies from the telecommunications and IT industry, including Apple, about vehicle connectivity topics, BMW Connected Drive,” Zipse added in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“Car development and production are not the subject of these talks.” (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely and Georgina Prodhan)

