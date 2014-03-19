FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW sees higher profits and car sales in 2014
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 19, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

BMW sees higher profits and car sales in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 19 (Reuters) - BMW on Wednesday said it expects record car sales and a rise in pretax profit in 2014, if political and economic conditions remain stable.

“We expect group profit before tax to rise significantly in the current year, despite ongoing volatile business conditions,” BMW’s Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said at the company’s annual results press conference.

The Munich-based owner of the Mini, Rolls-Royce and BMW brands reiterated it aims to achieve a significant rise in sales volume in 2014, after it delivered a record 1.96 million cars in 2013.

Last week BMW reported its automotive division’s fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 14 percent to 1.77 billion euros ($2.46 billion), beating analyst expectations of 1.68 billion euros. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.