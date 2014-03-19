FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BMW sees 2014 pretax profit up by single to double digit pct
March 19, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BMW sees 2014 pretax profit up by single to double digit pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency conversion in third paragraph to $11.0 billion from $1.1 trillion)

MUNICH, March 19 (Reuters) - BMW Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said the company’s forecast for a significant rise in 2014 pretax profit meant an increase somewhere between a single and double digit percentage.

“Significant means somewhere in the range of a high single-digit amount and a double-digit amount,” Eichiner told journalists on Wednesday when asked to provide a more specific outlook.

In 2013, BMW posted a pretax profit of 7.91 billion euros ($11.01 billion). ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Louise Heavens)

