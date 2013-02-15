FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW recalls X5 utility vehicles for brake flaw
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

BMW recalls X5 utility vehicles for brake flaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - German automaker BMW is recalling 30,265 of its X5 utility vehicles from model years 2007-2010 to correct a brake vacuum pump leak, according to U.S. safety regulators.

BMW, in notifying the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said only vehicles equipped with V8 engines are affected.

BMW, in its NHTSA filing, said the “brake vacuum pump may leak a small amount of lubricating oil into the vacuum hose (which) could result in contamination of the brake booster.”

In some cases, BMW said, “loss of power assist braking could occur,” which “could increase stopping distance and lead to a vehicle crash.”

BMW said it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The automaker will provide free replacement parts and plans to notify customers and dealers this month.

The X5 is a luxury utility vehicle that is priced in the United States from $48,000 to $65,000. It competes with similar models from Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and other premium brands.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.