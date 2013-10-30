BMW recalls 176,000 gasoline four-cylinder vehicles worldwide

DETROIT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - BMW is recalling about 176,000 of its four-cylinder, gasoline-powered vehicles from model years 2012 to 2014 because of potential problems with the power brakes, the company said.

The vehicles, because of insufficient lubrication to a vacuum pump, can lose the power assistance in braking. The driver can still stop the car in the event of a loss of power braking, but it will take more force on the brake pedal, a BMW U.S. spokesman said.

Models involved in the recall all have turbo-charged four-cylinder, 2-liter engines that run on gasoline.

Models include the 320i, 328i, 320i xDrive, 328i xDrive sedans from the 2012 to 2014 model years, as well as the 2014 328i xDrive Sports Wagon; model year 2012 and 2013 528i and 528i xDrive sedans; 2013 and 2014 X1 sDrive28i and X1 xDrive28i vehicles; and model year 2012 to 2014 X4 sDrive28i roadsters.

Of the total recall, 76,191 are in the United States, about 25,000 are in China, 9,376 in Canada, 6,841 in Germany, 2,738 in Mexico and the rest in other countries, BMW said.

BMW sells many diesel-powered vehicles in Europe, which are not subject to the recall.

BMW in the United States will notify customers in November of the issue, and when a repair is expected to be ready in December, it will tell owners to bring their vehicles in to dealerships for fixing.