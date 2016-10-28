FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BMW recalling 136,000 US vehicles for fuel pump problem -regulators
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

BMW recalling 136,000 US vehicles for fuel pump problem -regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - BMW will recall about 136,000 vehicles registered in the United States for a fuel pump problem that could cause stalling, according to a filing with U.S. safety regulators.

BMW told regulators that no injuries have been reported from the issue. Since 2014, the German-based company has conducted safety recall campaigns in China, Japan and South Korea for the same issue, according to a filing posted on Friday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

