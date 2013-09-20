FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW recalls 134,100 cars in U.S. for lighting issue
#Market News
September 20, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 4 years

BMW recalls 134,100 cars in U.S. for lighting issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German automaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is recalling 134,100 5 Series sedans in the United States to address potentially faulty rear lights.

BMW is recalling some 528i, 535i, 550i and M5 cars from model years 2008 through 2010 because increased resistance at the tail light electrical contact points may cause damage to the ground terminal and the housing of the connector, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That could result in an intermittent or permanent loss of one or more rear lamp functions.

BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue, according to NHTSA documents.

BMW dealers will replace the rear lamp bulb carriers free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in October, according to NHTSA documents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
