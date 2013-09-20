FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BMW recalls 140,000 cars in U.S. and Canada over faulty rear lights
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2013 / 4:04 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-BMW recalls 140,000 cars in U.S. and Canada over faulty rear lights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German automaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is recalling 140,000 5 Series sedans in North America to address potentially faulty rear lights.

Some 134,100 vehicles will be recalled in the United States and another 5,800 in Canada, a spokesman at BMW’s Munich-based headquarters told Reuters on Friday.

BMW is recalling some 528i, 535i, 550i and M5 cars from model years 2008 through 2010 because of problems with the tail light electrical contact points, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That in turn could result in an intermittent or permanent loss of one or more of the lights’ functions.

BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue, according to the NHTSA documents.

BMW dealers will replace the rear lamp bulb carriers free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in October, according to the NHTSA documents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.