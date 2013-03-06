Brazil auto production falls 18 pct in February from January

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil fell 17.9 percent and sales dropped 24.5 percent in February from January, the national automakers’ association Anfavea said on Wednesday.

Auto output had grown 7.7 percent and sales dropped 13.3 percent in the prior month. Brazil is a key market for the world’s biggest automakers, including Italy’s Fiat SpA, Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)