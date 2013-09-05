FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil carmakers lift output forecast, cut local sales outlook
September 5, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil carmakers lift output forecast, cut local sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian automakers lifted their 2013 production forecast to 11.9 percent growth on Thursday, up from a prior outlook for 4.5 percent growth, as surging exports have kept factories busy.

National automakers’ association Anfavea also cut its outlook for new auto sales in Brazil this year to growth between 1 percent and 2 percent from 2012, down from a previous forecast of growth between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

