Brazil auto production down 2.5 pct in October from September
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil auto production down 2.5 pct in October from September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil fell 2.5 percent and sales rose 6.6 percent in October from September, the national automakers’ association said on Wednesday.

Automakers in Brazil produced some 323,800 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled about 330,200 vehicles, according to data from industry group Anfavea. Auto output had fallen 2.5 percent and sales slipped 5.9 percent in September.

Brazil is a key market for the world’s biggest automakers, including Italy’s Fiat SpA, Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
