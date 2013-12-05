Brazil auto production drops 10.7 pct in November

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil fell 10.7 percent and sales fell 8.3 percent in November from October, the national automakers’ association said on Thursday.

Automakers in Brazil produced some 289,600 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled about 302,900 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Auto output slipped 2.5 percent and sales expanded 6.6 percent in the prior month.

Brazil is a key market for the world’s biggest automakers, including Italy’s Fiat SpA, Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)