Brazil auto production edges up 1.6 pct in April
May 9, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil auto production edges up 1.6 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil rose 1.6 percent and sales climbed 21.8 percent in April from March, the national automakers’ association said on Friday.

Automakers in Brazil produced 277,100 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 293,200 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Compared to April 2013, auto output fell 21.4 percent and sales dropped 12.1 percent.

Brazil is the world’s fourth-largest auto market and a key base of operations for automakers including Italy’s Fiat SpA , Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

