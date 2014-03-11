Brazil auto production rises 18.7 pct in February

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil rose 18.7 percent while sales fell 17 percent in February from January, the national automakers’ association said on Tuesday.

Automakers in Brazil produced about 281,500 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled about 259,300 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea.

Brazil is a key market for the world’s biggest automakers, including Italy’s Fiat SpA, Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.