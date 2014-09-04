FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil auto production up 5.3 pct in Aug
September 4, 2014

Brazil auto production up 5.3 pct in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil rose 5.3 percent and sales fell 7.6 percent in August from July, national automakers’ association Anfavea said on Thursday.

Compared with a year ago, auto output fell 22.4 percent and sales dropped 17.2 percent.

Brazil is the world’s fourth biggest auto market and a major base of operations for Italy’s Fiat SpA, Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

