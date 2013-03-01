FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian car sales slow in February as tax breaks fade-source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

Brazilian car sales slow in February as tax breaks fade-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian car sales slowed in February to their weakest pace in nearly a year, according to a source with access to market data, as holidays and the gradual removal of tax breaks sapped demand.

Sales of cars and light trucks fell 6 percent from a year earlier to about 222,800 vehicles in Brazil, the world’s fourth-largest auto market, the source said. Sales dropped 25 percent from January, which had nearly an extra week of working days due in part to the Carnival holiday in February.

Dealership association Fenabrave generally reports industry sales data in the first week of each month.

The government is also gradually withdrawing emergency tax cuts for the auto industry meant to spur demand in a sector that makes up more than one-fifth of the country’s industrial output and 5 percent of its economy.

Some economists have warned the measures would lift short-term demand at the cost of sales when the stimulus expires.

About 70 percent of Brazil’s sales going to Italy’s Fiat SpA , Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.