Brazil hopes to reach Mexico auto deal Wednesday

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil hopes to reach an agreement on Wednesday with Mexico resolving a dispute over a long-standing auto trade deal that the South American country is seeking to change, Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota said.

Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo on Tuesday before departing for Mexico, Patriota voiced confidence that a deal was near but offered no details on Brazil’s negotiating position.

Patriota and Brazilian Trade and Industry Minister Fernando Pimentel are scheduled to resume talks in Mexico City with Mexican Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari on Wednesday.

“We hope to conclude the process tomorrow in Mexico City,” Patriota said on Tuesday.

Brazil demanded that Mexico renegotiate an auto trade deal dating back to 2002 after Mexican exports jumped almost 70 percent in 2011, contributing to a glut of cheap imports that prompted automakers in Brazil to scale back production.

Brazil’s push to renegotiate the trade agreement with Mexico comes as the country struggles to bolster an economy that slowed sharply in 2011, hit by a weak manufacturing sector. The government of President Dilma Rousseff has taken a flurry of measures in recent months to spur growth and protect local industries.

Talks hit a snag last week after Brazil tried to impose a Friday deadline for Mexico to accept slashing its auto exports to the South American country by 40 percent to $1.4 billion a year.

Mexico rejected the attempt and instead offered to limit its exports at current levels for several years. Mexico shipped 147,000 vehicles worth $2.4 billion last year to Brazil. (Reporting by Esteban Israel; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by James Dalgleish)