Brazil auto production seen shrinking in 2012 -group

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil is expected to shrink this year for the first time in a decade, the national automakers’ association said on Friday.

Industry group Anfavea revised its 2012 forecast to a 1.5 percent output drop, down from a prior outlook for 2 percent growth. The group expects auto production to grow 4.5 percent in 2013, with sales growing between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent.

Brazil is the world’s fourth-biggest car market, with 70 percent of new cars coming from Italy’s Fiat SpA, Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)