Brazil car output falls 14 percent in December from November

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil fell 14 percent and sales rose 15.3 percent in December from November, the national automakers’ association said on Monday.

Automakers in Brazil produced about 259,364 new cars, trucks and buses last month, according to industry group Anfavea. Auto output had shrunk 5.3 percent and sales fell 8.7 percent in the previous month.

Brazil is the world’s fourth biggest car market, with 70 percent of new cars coming from Italy’s Fiat SpA, Germany’s Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.