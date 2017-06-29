SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Volkswagen AG
on Thursday told California it was expanding efforts to build
electric car infrastructure in poorer communities, responding to
regulators who described "shortcomings" in VW's plan.
The California Air Resources Board in May said that VW's
Electrify America unit needed to spell out how it would spend 35
percent of funds in lower-income areas.
The German automaker has agreed to spend $800 million in
California and a total of $2 billion nationwide on clean car
infrastructure to atone for diesel emissions cheating.
Critics, including rival charging station maker ChargePoint
Inc and some automakers, said VW's plans could give it a
competitive advantage and ignore poorer communities where the
state wants to promote clean cars.
Electric car maker Tesla Inc and some other
charging station makers supported VW.
In a supplemental plan released on Thursday, the VW unit
said it aimed to spend 35 percent of investment funds in such
areas during the first $200 million, 30-month tranche.
Electrify America Chief Executive Mark McNabb said by phone
that the company had decided to build community charging
stations, such as home and work chargers, in six disadvantaged
communities, rather than five, although it did not raise the
amount of money to be spent on community charging from a
previous draft.
It committed to spend $2-3 million on education with groups
that had access to disadvantaged communities and was working on
ways to open the network to owners of used electric cars.
It also said that more than half of funds for stations near
highways would be spent in less affluent areas.
McNabb said his company is considering four different
charging station companies and hoped regulators would consider
the revised plan over the summer. An Air Resources Board
spokesman said no date for a vote had been set.
(Reporting By Peter Henderson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)