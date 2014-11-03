FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler Canada sales up 23 pct in October
November 3, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Chrysler Canada sales up 23 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chrysler Canada’s new vehicle sales rose 23 percent for the month of October to 22,303 cars and trucks, from 18,131 a year earlier, boosted by the Jeep brand and its Chrysler 200 sedan, the auto maker said on Monday.

Jeep brand sales rose 79 percent to 5,561 vehicles, while the company sold 1,800 Chrysler 200 sedans, up from 816 a year earlier. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Canadian unit said sales for this calendar year to date are the highest in its 89-year history. (Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)

