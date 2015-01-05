FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM Canada says December sales rose 13 percent
January 5, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

GM Canada says December sales rose 13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s Canadian unit sold 13 percent more vehicles in December than a year earlier, and full-year sales rose 6.3 percent from 2013, the company said on Monday.

GM Canada sold 19,247 units in December and 249,800 over the full year.

Car sales jumped 22.9 percent in December, and truck sales rose 9.1 percent. The full-year sales gains were more evenly split, with a 6.5 percent increase for cars and a 6.2 percent lift for trucks. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

