FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota Canada Feb. sales rise 18 percent, boosted by Camry
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 3, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

Toyota Canada Feb. sales rise 18 percent, boosted by Camry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Canada’s February sales rose 18.8 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday, to 13,002 cars and trucks, boosted in part by a jump in sales of its Camry model.

Toyota passenger car sales rose 22.8 percent to 5,890, while truck sales were up 15.7 percent at 5,974, Toyota said in a statement. The Camry sedan sold 1,379 units, up 80.7 percent from a year earlier, while Toyota’s Sienna minivan saw a 94.9 percent increase, to 1,025 units, it added.

The news came as several major automakers missed analysts’ bullish forecasts for U.S. auto sales, hit by bad weather for the second year in a row. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.