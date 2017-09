TORONTO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chrysler Canada sold 28,007 cars and trucks last month, up from 26,209 a year earlier, with its Ram and Jeep brands setting July records, the company said on Friday.

Strong truck sales, up 11.8 percent, offset a 19.6 percent drop in car sales in July, Chrysler Canada said.

The company said it was having its strongest year-to-date showing ever, with overall sales up 6 percent so far in 2014. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)