TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chrysler Canada’s new vehicle sales rose 9 percent for the month of November compared with a year earlier to 20,922 cars and trucks, the company said on Tuesday, capping five full years of monthly sales gains.

Jeep brand sales jumped 44 percent from a year earlier, to 5,887 units, and the company sold 6,699 Ram Pickups, up from 5,626 a year earlier.