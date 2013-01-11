FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vehicle sales in China seen rising 7 pct in 2013 -industry assn
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 11, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Vehicle sales in China seen rising 7 pct in 2013 -industry assn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China are expected to rise 7 percent in 2013, a senior official with the country’s official industry group said on Friday.

Passenger vehicle sales are forecast to rise 8.5 percent this year, while commercial vehicle sales seen gaining 1 percent, Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), told reporters. (Reporting by Xu Wan and Jonathan Standing in BEIJING; Writing by Fang Yan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

