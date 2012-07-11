China June vehicle sales up 9.9 pct from year ago -official data

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - Vehicles sales in China rose 9.9 percent in June from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday.

In June, automakers shipped 1.58 million passenger cars, trucks and buses in China, CAAM said. Vehicle sales in the first half came to 9.6 million, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

Car sales in the month rose 15.8 percent to 1.28 million, with sales in the first six months up 7.1 percent to 7.61 million. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)