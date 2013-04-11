FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China March vehicle sales up 11 pct y/y -industry group
April 11, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

China March vehicle sales up 11 pct y/y -industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 10.7 percent in March from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.

That compares with a 13.6 percent year-on-year decline in February, though figures for that month were skewed due to the timing of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

In March, automakers shipped 2.04 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China.

Sales in the first three months of the year were up 13.2 percent to 5.42 million vehicles, CAAM said. (Reporting by Fang Yan, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

