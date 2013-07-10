TABLE-China June vehicle sales up 11.2 pct y/y

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - Vehicles sales in China rose 11.2 percent in June from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. -------------------------------------------------------------- June pct change y-t-d pct -------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL Cars 1,403,500 9.3 8,665,100 13.8 Vehicles 1,754,100 11.2 10,782,200 12.3 -------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in June by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). -------------------------------------------------------------- June pct change y-t-d pct -------------------------------------------------------------- General Motors 236,207 10.6 1,567,392 10.6 Toyota Motor 76,900 9.0 416,900 -5.8 Mazda Motor 11,108 -31.2 82,531 -20.6 Nissan 101,400 -7.7 591,600 -8.3 Ford Motor 75,254 44.0 407,721 47.0 Honda Motor 61,003 -5.6 316,578 -3.2 SAIC Motor 406,855 14.4 2,573,537 15.3 Audi 44,479 33.5 228,139 17.7 BMW NA NA 182,800 15.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 50-50 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE> It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.