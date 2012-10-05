FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota September China car sales fall 40 pct on year-source
October 5, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Toyota September China car sales fall 40 pct on year-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s sales in China fell about 40 percent in September from a year earlier to about 50,000 cars, and the decline will likely force the company to miss its goal of selling 1 millions cars there this year, a source with knowledge of the sales said on Friday.

That would be down from about 86,000 sold in September 2011 but better than the tally reported earlier by Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper. The daily said Toyota’s China sales last month halved from the 75,000 sold in August.

