a year ago
Tesla rival Faraday approved to test self-driving cars on California roads
June 21, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Tesla rival Faraday approved to test self-driving cars on California roads

Paul Lienert

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 21 (Reuters) - Faraday Future plans to begin testing prototype self-driving electric vehicles on California roads later this year after winning approval from the state, an industry source said on Tuesday.

The China-backed, Los Angeles-based startup plans to begin building and selling electric vehicles next year in the United States, but has not disclosed details of its self-driving program.

A spokesperson from the California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday confirmed that Faraday had been approved to test self-driving vehicles on public roads on June 17. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Diane Craft)

