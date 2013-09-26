Chrysler reinstates shift at Ohio plant making Jeep Cherokee

DETROIT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat SpA, said on Thursday that the second shift producing the 2014 Jeep Cherokee sports utility vehicle in Ohio will resume work on Monday after a five-day halt.

Production of the new Cherokee, which has a nine-speed transmission, was slowed on Sept. 23 when the second shift was suspended, Chrysler said. By the end of August, there were 9,400 Cherokees built and held for shipment.

The 500 workers laid of for this week are to report to work Monday for the second shift at the Toledo North plant, along with 600 workers who were reassigned for this week. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gary Hill)