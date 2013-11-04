FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler adds Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help run IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help lead the U.S. automaker’s initial public offering along with JPMorgan Chase & Co, a person familiar with the matter said.

The IPO could price in December, the person said on Monday, declining to be named because the information is private.

Chrysler declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Chrysler, which is majority owned by Italian automaker Fiat SpA, filed paperwork for an IPO in late September after Fiat was unable to reach a buyout deal with Chrysler’s second-largest shareholder, a retiree healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto Workers union.

Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Chrysler and Fiat, said last week that he is working “diligently” to prepare for a possible IPO by the end of 2013.

