Chrysler's Jeep fuel tank remedy accepted by U.S. regulators
#Market News
July 2, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Chrysler's Jeep fuel tank remedy accepted by U.S. regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 2 (Reuters) - Chrysler’s remedy for protection of rear fuel tanks in older model Jeep SUVs has been accepted for lower speed rear-end crashes, but U.S. safety regulators said on Wednesday they are not yet closing their probe into the issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has issued a “special order” mandating that Chrysler produce documents to explain the “pace of Chrysler’s recall efforts.” The documents must be presented to the NHTSA by July 16.

The affected vehicles are the Jeep Grand Cherokee for model years 2002 to 2007 and Jeep Liberty from 1993 to 1998.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Leslie Adler

