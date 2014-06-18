FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. regulator says investigates Chrysler over ignition switches
June 18, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. regulator says investigates Chrysler over ignition switches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in third paragraph to show there have been no reported injuries, but one crash related to issue)

DETROIT, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators said on Wednesday they have opened two investigations into Chrysler Group vehicles involving possibly faulty ignition switches that can be bumped out of the “run” position, disabling airbags in the event of a crash.

The issue is similar to recalls by General Motors Co for faulty ignition switches, which have been linked to the deaths of at least 13 people.

No deaths or injuries but one crash are linked to the ignition switch issue suspected in about 1.25 million vehicles covering five Chrysler Group models involved in the new investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the agency said.

Chrysler Group is a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles . (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

