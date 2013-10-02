Chrysler recalls 132,000 SUVs for potential lighting issue

DETROIT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC said it will recall an estimated 132,000 sport utility vehicles globally, mostly in the United States, to address potential software problems that could lead to a blackout of instrument panel lighting.

The company, an affiliate of Italy’s Fiat SpA, said it received reports that 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokees had warning-light illumination and instrument-panel blackouts, both of which occurred infrequently and appeared to resolve themselves by turning the vehicle’s ignition off and then on. However, regulatory compliance requires the panel cluster display information that is legible.

Chrysler said its engineers discovered a problem with the SUV’s antilock braking system module that affects the instrument cluster display. It also has implications for the antilock brakes and electronic stability control systems, although Chrysler said it was unaware of any problems involving either.

The company said it had received no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Chrysler will update the instrument-cluster and ABS module software on the recalled SUVs at no cost. Affected owners will be notified by mail next month, but owners can call a toll-free number, 800-853-1403.

Of the Grand Cherokees affected by the recall, 91,559 are in the United States, 6,050 in Canada, 2,662 are in Mexico and 32,212 outside of North America.

Chrysler also recalled an estimated 10,800 2014-model Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, most still on dealer lots, for their own software upgrade.