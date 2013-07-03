FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler recalls more than 500,000 vehicles, most for head rests
July 3, 2013 / 7:08 PM / in 4 years

Chrysler recalls more than 500,000 vehicles, most for head rests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 3 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC said on Wednesday it will recall more than 500,000 vehicles, most of them for possibly malfunctioning active restraint head rests.

Most of the affected vehicles are in the United States.

About 490,000 cars and SUVs will be recalled due to potentially faulty micro computer components for head rests that are designed to move forward during rear-end crashes.

Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to this issue.

The recall affects 2011-2013 Chrysler Sebring, Chrysler 200, Dodge Avenger and Jeep Liberty vehicles, as well as 2011-2012 Dodge Nitro SUVs.

