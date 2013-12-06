FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler recalls 374 Darts in U.S. for airbag issue
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler recalls 374 Darts in U.S. for airbag issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group is recalling a small number of Dodge Dart cars in the United States because the front seat-mounted side airbags may not deploy, according to safety regulators.

The automaker, controlled by Fiat SpA, is recalling 374 Dart cars from model year 2013 that were equipped with the “Mopar 13” trim package because the airbags may not have been properly installed in the seat, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Chrysler is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue, according to the NHTSA documents.

Chrysler will inspect the vehicles and reinstall the airbags if necessary at no cost to the owner, according to the NHTSA documents. The recall is expected to begin this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.