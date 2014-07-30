FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler recalls Fiat 500L on knee air bag issue
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Chrysler recalls Fiat 500L on knee air bag issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 30 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC will recall about 29,500 Fiat 500L compact cars because knee air bags may not work properly if a driver is not wearing a seat belt, the company said on Wednesday.

Testing by Chrysler and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the driver’s knee air bag may not deploy in the proper position to protect fully the knees of an unbelted driver, a company spokesman said.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat SpA, said it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue.

Most of the cars recalled are registered in the United States, and 4,000 in Canada.

The recall will affect Fiat 500L cars from the 2014 and 2015 model years.

Driver’s knee air bags are standard equipment in the 5000L. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

