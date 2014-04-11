FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler to take $130 million charge in first quarter due to Venezuela
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Chrysler to take $130 million charge in first quarter due to Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 11 (Reuters) - A change in the way it measures currency in Venezuela will cause Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s Chrysler Group LLC unit to take a $130 million charge in its first quarter, Chrysler said on Friday in a filing with U.S. regulators.

The uncertainty over the exchange rate in Venezuela also may have an impact on Chrysler’s business in future quarters in the country, the company said in its filing.

Earlier this month, General Motors Co said it would take a $400 million charge in the first quarter linked to Venezuelan currency re-measuring, and Ford Motor Co said it would take a $350 million charge. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.