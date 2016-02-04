FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental recalls 5 mln vehicles for potentially defective air bags
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Continental recalls 5 mln vehicles for potentially defective air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Continental Automotive Systems is recalling 5 million Honda, Fiat Chyrsler and other vehicles to replace air bag control units built over a five year period that may be defective, according to documents made public on Thursday.

The unit of Germany-based Continental AG told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the electronic systems built from 2006 through 2010 and used in 5 million vehicles may fail and air bags may not deploy in the event of a crash.

Honda Motor Co said late Wednesday is recalling 341,000 2008-2010 Accord cars to replace the control units.

On Thursday, Fiat Chrysler said it is recalling 112,000 vehicles for the same issue, including the 2009 Dodge Journey, 2008-2009 Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town and Country and 2009 Volkswagen Routan that it previously assembled for the German automaker. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Heavey)

